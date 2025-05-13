Country Life 7 May 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

For her eyes only

On the 80th anniversary of VE Day — which feels especially poignant given that 75th celebrations were scaled back due to the pandemic — Allan Mallinson salutes the women who aided the Allies in the dark arts if espionage.

An outpouring of joy

Jubilation and bittersweet tears greeted the end of hostilities in 1945, reports Octavia Pollock.

Mrs Olga Hopkins, Second World War veteran, takes centre stage on this week's Frontispiece. (Image credit: Future)

The carver, the baker and fancy shoemaker

Jane Wheatley meets some of the craftspeople enhancing the Cotswolds' standing as a hive of creativity.

'I am the Marquis of marmite'

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is applying his trademark swagger to a new passion for painting, reveals James Fisher.

Nothing lasts forever

Laura Parker reveals in those 'blink and you'll miss it' moments that only Nature can provide.

(Image credit: Future)

The Cotswolds never disappoints (above)

Penny Churchill showcases glorious country houses for sale in two 'golden triangles'.

All set for the Chelsea chop?

This it the time to prune our late-flowering herbaceous perennials — join John Hoyland in wielding the secateurs.

Martina Froth's favourite painting

The Yale Centre for British Art Director chooses a work tinged with a melancholy sadness.

An estate made public

John Goodall investigates the gradual architectural revolution of Bowood in Wiltshire, a house that boasts a remarkable history.

The legacy

Kate Green pay tribute to Alan Turing, the code cracker who curtailed the Second World War.

(Image credit: Future)

The Badminton A-Z (above)

From amateur riders to Zaragoza, Kate Green guides you through the world-class eventing action.

New series: Winging it

The elegant hobby is capable of snatching swallows in flight — Mark Cocker is rapt by raptors.

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is wowed by watches.

Interiors

Restful bedroom furniture and accessories, with Amelia Thorpe.

(Image credit: Future)

London Life

Rosie Paterson reveals how bees are creating a buzz in the capital, our writers have all your need to know this month and Selina Cadell shares her on-stage experiences of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

A soft touch

Tiffany Daneff marvels at the flower-filled paradise of Hampnett House in Gloucestershire.

Travel (above)

Emma Love has an eye for adventure, Mark Hedges goes wild on safari in Botswana, Rosie Paterson hits the walking trail in Sri Lanka and Pamela Goodman hail's Giubbilei's gardens.

Art and antiques

Simon Finch tells Carla Passino he will not part with his £1 note signed by a Great Train Robber.

One king to rule them all

Mary Miers explores the artistic and cultural legacy of James I.