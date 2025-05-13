Country Life 7 May 2025

The May 7, 2025, issue of Country Life is a patriotic celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, plus much, much more.

Country Life May 7 cover
Cover of Country Life May 7, 2025, featuring a thatched cottage swathed with roses in the Cotswolds village of Bledington, Gloucestershire. Photo by: Tim Gainey/Alamy.
(Image credit: Future)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in Features

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

For her eyes only

On the 80th anniversary of VE Day — which feels especially poignant given that 75th celebrations were scaled back due to the pandemic — Allan Mallinson salutes the women who aided the Allies in the dark arts if espionage.

An outpouring of joy

Jubilation and bittersweet tears greeted the end of hostilities in 1945, reports Octavia Pollock.

May 7 issue spreads

Mrs Olga Hopkins, Second World War veteran, takes centre stage on this week's Frontispiece.

(Image credit: Future)

The carver, the baker and fancy shoemaker

Jane Wheatley meets some of the craftspeople enhancing the Cotswolds' standing as a hive of creativity.

'I am the Marquis of marmite'

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is applying his trademark swagger to a new passion for painting, reveals James Fisher.

Nothing lasts forever

Laura Parker reveals in those 'blink and you'll miss it' moments that only Nature can provide.

May 7 issue spreads

(Image credit: Future)

The Cotswolds never disappoints (above)

Penny Churchill showcases glorious country houses for sale in two 'golden triangles'.

All set for the Chelsea chop?

This it the time to prune our late-flowering herbaceous perennials — join John Hoyland in wielding the secateurs.

Martina Froth's favourite painting

The Yale Centre for British Art Director chooses a work tinged with a melancholy sadness.

An estate made public

John Goodall investigates the gradual architectural revolution of Bowood in Wiltshire, a house that boasts a remarkable history.

The legacy

Kate Green pay tribute to Alan Turing, the code cracker who curtailed the Second World War.

May 7 issue spreads

(Image credit: Future)

The Badminton A-Z (above)

From amateur riders to Zaragoza, Kate Green guides you through the world-class eventing action.

New series: Winging it

The elegant hobby is capable of snatching swallows in flight — Mark Cocker is rapt by raptors.

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is wowed by watches.

Interiors

Restful bedroom furniture and accessories, with Amelia Thorpe.

May 7 issue spreads

(Image credit: Future)

London Life

Rosie Paterson reveals how bees are creating a buzz in the capital, our writers have all your need to know this month and Selina Cadell shares her on-stage experiences of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

A soft touch

Tiffany Daneff marvels at the flower-filled paradise of Hampnett House in Gloucestershire.

Travel (above)

Emma Love has an eye for adventure, Mark Hedges goes wild on safari in Botswana, Rosie Paterson hits the walking trail in Sri Lanka and Pamela Goodman hail's Giubbilei's gardens.

Art and antiques

Simon Finch tells Carla Passino he will not part with his £1 note signed by a Great Train Robber.

One king to rule them all

Mary Miers explores the artistic and cultural legacy of James I.

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸