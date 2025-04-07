Hold the front page: How to find the ladybird hiding on this week's Country Life cover

Did you struggle to find the ladybird on this week's Country Life front cover? You weren't the only one.

In 2019, we (aka Country Life) printed a picture of a ladybird on the front cover of the magazine — and in the corresponding article highlighted the pivotal role they play in Britain’s fragile ecosystem.

Ever since then, a smaller ladybird has appeared on the front cover, hidden in a different spot every week. Well, we might've taken it a bit too far this week because we've had one or two (or several) calls from readers saying that they cannot find this week's one.

So we thought we'd give you a clue (well, it's more of a complete answer than a clue). The designer who made it too small and well-camouflaged has been given a 'hard stare' and promises not to do it again...

