Hold the front page: How to find the ladybird hiding on this week's Country Life cover

In 2019, we (aka Country Life) printed a picture of a ladybird on the front cover of the magazine — and in the corresponding article highlighted the pivotal role they play in Britain’s fragile ecosystem.

(Image credit: Dean Usher for Country Life)

Ever since then, a smaller ladybird has appeared on the front cover, hidden in a different spot every week. Well, we might've taken it a bit too far this week because we've had one or two (or several) calls from readers saying that they cannot find this week's one.

So we thought we'd give you a clue (well, it's more of a complete answer than a clue). The designer who made it too small and well-camouflaged has been given a 'hard stare' and promises not to do it again...