Hold the front page: How to find the ladybird hiding on this week's Country Life cover
Did you struggle to find the ladybird on this week's Country Life front cover? You weren't the only one.
In 2019, we (aka Country Life) printed a picture of a ladybird on the front cover of the magazine — and in the corresponding article highlighted the pivotal role they play in Britain’s fragile ecosystem.
Ever since then, a smaller ladybird has appeared on the front cover, hidden in a different spot every week. Well, we might've taken it a bit too far this week because we've had one or two (or several) calls from readers saying that they cannot find this week's one.
So we thought we'd give you a clue (well, it's more of a complete answer than a clue). The designer who made it too small and well-camouflaged has been given a 'hard stare' and promises not to do it again...
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
