How many bees, Channel 4 and a Catch 22: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 6, 2025

Tuesday's Quiz of the Day features a famous road, nature and science.

A beaver sat on a dam
Stripes are never out of style.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Fisher's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
James Fisher
James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸