Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 29, 2025 is pooch perfect
Dog breeds, musicals and the world's highest high jump make an appearance in today's quiz.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
A country house escape where 'legend has it that Shakespeare came to stay' while writing The Tempest
Standen House on the Isle of Wight isn't just a grand country home — it's a grand country home that has a claim to have hosted the most famous playwright in history. Could it really be true?
-
What is everyone talking about this week? Is this British wine’s best year yet?
Wineries are expanding and tourism is booming.
-
The Queensberry Rules apply to which sport and other questions: Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 26, 2025
Test your general knowledge ahead of the weekend.
-
What, we hear you cry, is a baby hedgehog called? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 25, 2025
Spoiler alert: the answer is unbearably cute.
-
It's time time to start quizzing: Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 24, 2025
A classic 1980s movie, ancient telescopes and the world's longest waterslide make an appearance in Wednesday's quiz.
-
Could you bear to miss this Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 23, 2025?
This gorgeous boy features in today's quiz. What further motivation do you need?
-
How many hearts does an octopus have? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 22, 2025
And who is Greek god of music?
-
Anti-social submarines, Point Nemo and Vivienne Westwood: Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 19, 2025
And who was Lella Lombardi?
-
Don't be a (beauty school) dropout, come and do the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 18, 2025
Today's quiz is the word.
-
Robert Redford's Oscar and this week's unique royal funeral: Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 17, 2025
One of Hollywood's greats is remembered in Wednesday's quiz.