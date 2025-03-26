Sitting on the dock of Morecambe Bay: Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 26, 2025

The English coast, a classic proverb and the red admiral butterfly all star in Wednesday's quiz.

Morecambe Bay
Morecambe Bay.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

