Jane Brown’s approach to garden design is bespoke, flexible and accommodating, whether it is a small urban courtyard or a large rural estate. There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution. Every landscape has different demands and each client has different needs, Jane and her team excel at finding the right solution to create the perfect garden.

Jane Brown Associates provide a complete service including landscape and garden master planning, detailed design specifications, planting designs and planning submissions through to plant supply, and recruitment of gardening staff.

Jane works primarily across the South East of England, East Sussex and London.

For more information visit janebrown.co.uk