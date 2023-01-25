Website matthewburt.com Email showroom@matthewburt.com Address Matthew Burt Furniture, High Street, Hindon, Wiltshire SP3 6DR Social

Who, when, where and why?

Matthew and Celia Burt started their company in 1978 from a garden shed in Wiltshire. From the outset, their mission was to create furniture to a superlative standard, supporting sustainable working practices through the use of British timbers, and with a focus on providing training and employment in the Wylye Valley. This is how the business operates to this day, with a deep and committed respect for the natural world, and the incomparable beauty of wood, and an ongoing commitment to the passing on of skills, ancient and modern, to a team of apprentices and master makers. The practice now operates from a purpose-built design studio & workshop and a showroom in the village of Hindon, less than five miles from the garden shed where it all began.

Our style

Matthew’s style is unlike any other, distinctive and contemporary but always with an eye on past techniques and aesthetic traditions, ensuring his designs are supremely modern but offering a longevity of quality, function and form. His aim, ultimately, is you buy once, you buy well.



Our work



Most of our work is for bespoke commissions, of all sizes, for individuals and institutions appreciative of Matthew’s independent approach and instinctive understanding of how to create pieces that will be treasured forever. From dining rooms, studies and Alpine chalet interiors to benches in the Ashmolean Museum and chairs in the permanent collection of the Fitzwilliam, our work is designed and made for posterity. The finest pieces from the finest woods.

We also have a made-to-order Collection: a choice selection of classic pieces we’ve been asked to make many times over the years. They are born from an existing design template but we like to tweak to ensure the perfect fit for each individual client. Lastly, we enjoy creating our range of smaller items, such as our exquisite ‘Urchin’ boxes or the mysterious ‘CUBED’, which foxes and delights in equal measure. We have trays, key cabinets, wooden platters…A very personal service We are proud of our independence and remain dedicated to ensuring our clients only ever deal with us directly. Bespoke, made-to-order or off-the-peg, the only place you can purchase Matthew Burt Furniture is from Matthew Burt.

Awards and Fellowships

Matthew Burt is a multi-award-winning designer/maker, holds numerous prestigious Guild Marks and is a Fellow of the RSA and of the Society of Designer Craftsmen.