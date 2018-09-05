Barnardiston Hall is described as a particularly jolly, no-nonsense, characterful prep school, chiefly thanks to its much-loved headmaster, Col Keith Boulter, a theology graduate and hockey Blue, who also owns the school (his daughter runs the pre-prep); last term, he read the bedtime story and cooked breakfast for the pre-prep sleepover and outing to a dinosaur park.

Activities include orienteering – Barnardiston has won the National Schools Orienteering Championship – and, recently, a trip to the Darley Stud in Newmarket. A bus service from Cambridge starts this term.

200+ pupils aged 4–13, co-ed, mainly day

£2,680–£6,695