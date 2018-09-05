Perrott Hill began when Surrey school, Feltonfleet, evacuated to North Perrott Manor, a private house, during the Second World War. One member of staff, Bill Grundy, liked the tranquil backdrop of fields and woodland so much, he stayed and started a prep school.

Admission is non-selective, but this is undoubtedly a high-achieving school academically, with an excellent music department and a strong emphasis on being outdoors (it’s got a forest school, too). A new headmaster started in September 2018: music graduate Alexander McCullough, from Polwhele House prep in Cornwall.

180+ pupils aged 3–13, co-ed, day and boarding

£1,750–£7,845