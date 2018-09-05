Abbots Bromley School

In 1874, Abbots Bromley, AB, as it’s now known, became the first girls’ school in the Woodard foundation (it now has boys in the prep school and sixth form). It’s the only boarding school in the county, set in pretty Abbots Bromley, a regular winner of best-kept village awards and home to the annual Horn Dance.

AB is partnered with the renowned Alkins School of Dance, which offers vocational qualifications and recreational dance to all, is strong in music – the chapel is magnificent – and has its own British Horse Society-approved equestrian centre, to which pupils and parents can bring horses.

250 pupils aged 3–18, co-ed, day and boarding

£1,551–£9,907