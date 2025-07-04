A Hampshire Manor for sale that dates back to the days of Alfred the Great, with the most beautiful staircase we've seen in years

Once owned by the crown, Hunton Manor in Sutton Scotney, just outside Winchester, is first mentioned in a charter of Edward The Elder, son of Alfred the Great. It then belonged to the Bishop of Winchester and received mentions in the Domesday Book and the Norman Distribution. In 1309 it was under the ownership of Edward II who gave it to his son-in-law, Ralph Monthermer. It remained, for almost 250 years, owned by those who had married into, or were, royalty. And now you can own it too.

On the market with Savills with a guide price of £14,000,000, the early 18th century Grade II listed manor house was restored and extended in the 20th century by the architect Raymond Erith, who was also responsible for doing up Downing Street in that same period. You can almost imagine him hurrying down the winding driveway, eager to make haste from Hampshire to his next appointment in the capital to tend to the Prime Minister’s kitchen.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills) (Image credit: Savills)

The manor’s Georgian architecture spans all four floors, with tall ceilings, sweeping 12 and 15-panel sash windows, oak panelling, ornate fireplaces and square rooms that are emblematic of the period.

The cantilevered spiral staircase, however, is the highlight of this property — and it is magnificent to look at, bringing to mind elegant entrances to grand parties, hosted in the manor’s many social rooms.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

With ten bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a total of over 17 acres, Hunton Manor has plenty hosting capability. The two offices and meeting room allow for numerous working opportunities, while the adjoining bedroom flat and separate two bedroom and one bedroom cottages mean hosting guests would be simple and unobtrusive. All the better if they are tennis fans, as the estate also boasts a tennis court as well as a gorgeous indoor swimming pool with folding doors that open onto the garden.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

This comes furnished with a spa complex, jacuzzi and bar. Better still if your guests are fond of riding, as the property also includes a manège and a stable yard with 4 loose boxes and tack room. It also comes with parkland including ancient Wellingtonia trees and its garden features a rose garden, ornamental cherry walk and picturesque trellised summerhouse.

It gives Saltburn vibes, but for all the right reasons.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hunton Manor is for sale at £14,000,000 via Savills — see more pictures and information.