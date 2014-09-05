Rossall-School

‘Rossall is what you make it,’ writes the former school captain on the website, reflecting the fact that pupils span 50 nationalities, drawn by a rounded education at a traditional, healthy English public school close to the metropolis of Manchester, in a rural setting of 160 acres of coastal campus. It can even be reached by a tramway that runs along the sea.

A school speciality is the Rossall game of RossHockey, a cross between hockey and rugby, plus there’s an annual national Fives tournament and a golf academy, activities from knitting to astrophysics (a space-science centre has a planetarium, observatory and astronomer) and links with a casting agency for the theatrically inclined.