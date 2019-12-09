Website https://berkeley-international.com Telephone 0207 6616651 Address 23 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London, W1J 6HE Social Twitter

Berkeley International is a specialist elite dating agency and international introduction agency offering an exclusive matchmaking service to find perfect partners and soul mates for our discerning and affluent members.

We are known nationally and internationally as an exclusive introduction agency. In today’s busy world where time is of the essence, why not take the hard work out of finding your partner by letting us do what we are renowned for.

We now operate around the world and are exceptionally successful at making lasting introductions because we are just like our clientele – the very best at what we do.

Our attentiveness is unsurpassed. We get to know all our members personally, understanding their busy lives and complex requirements. It is this focus that really sets us apart.

By getting to know you as an individual, not just a ‘client’, we feel confident that we can help you find someone who is your ideal soul mate.