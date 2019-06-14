5 perfect rosé magnums for sipping in the sunshine this summer

Red is for red meat and white is for poultry and fish, but what is rosé for? The answer is of course that rosé is for summer, anywhere, anytime, from pale blush to startling pink. Sophie McAlpine has rounded up some of Country Life‘s favourites to be enjoyed this summer. And after all, if you‘re going for a bottle, it may as well be a magnum...

After a full magnum I’m sure everyone would be hearing whispering angels…

A comprehensive mix of Grenache, Rolle, Cinsault, Syrah, Mourvèdre grapes make up the world’s most-sold rosé. And it is surely a well-deserved accolade; the Chateau d’Esclans age their impressive range of grapes to produce a wine with the fullest flavour, even in this dry and crisp rosé. The Château’s owner, Sacha Lichine, claims that the wine got its name because, after enough glasses you might just ‘hear the angels whispering in your ear’. Hopefully the angels don’t say ‘go on, hot sun, no shade and another magnum sounds like a great plan’.

£49 per magnum, available from www.themagnumcompany.co.uk

M is for mmm, go on. One more glass.

Château Mintuy, located on the Côte d’Azur, have been specialising in rosé wines since the mid-19th century. Pop the cork of this rosé, made of Grenache, Cinsault and Tibouren grapes, and allow the fresh fruit aromas to transport you to the Riviera before filling your glass and enjoying, alongside a velvety Rocamadour goats cheese.

£37 per magnum, available exclusively at The Magnum Company’s store in Burlington Arcade

AIX-elent

Deliciously dancing between notes of red fruits and citrus, this rosé is a true summer treat. It is balanced by gentle spice and a mineral complexity, derived from the vineyard’s location on a mineral-rich plateau 420 metres above the Mediterranean, where conditions for growing Grenache, Syrrah and Cinsault are the best in the world. Get it down you, good sir.

£28 per magnum, available from www.themagnumcompany.co.uk

Unusually complex, but traditionally simple to drink

The red fruits typical of the Grenache, Cinsault and Syrrah are balanced by the freshness that comes with the presence of Rolle grapes in this unusually complex rosé. Even its colour is a surprise- a beautiful sunrise shade of pink. Every grape picked in the village of Correns where Miravel is situated, is certified 100% organic.

£39 per magnum, available from www.themagnumcompany.co.uk

Ancient wine for a good time

A nice rosé from a nice place (incidentally, the english translation for ‘beau lieu’): Château Beaulieu’s 140 acre estate lies within an ancient volcanic crater that has bee a vineyard since Roman times. The wine is a balanced mix of Garancha, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah perfect for all those moments that demand a truly classic rosé like summer barbeques, and midweek dinners…

£29 per magnum, available from www.themagnumcompany.co.uk