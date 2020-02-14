A drink for all seasons: Five superb wines you can pick up at the supermarket on the way home

Here at Country Life we love nothing more than a top wine merchant, but there isn't always the chance to get to one when you need it. Whether you've left it late to sort out a nice bottle for a romantic evening at home or just fancy something for the weekend, this list will have you covered.

Sainsbury’s, Taste the Difference Petit Chablis, Burgundy, France 2018

£10.50, Sainsbury’s, 12% abv

Classy and classic nose of citrus and mineral, with a struck-match character. The clean, crisp palate also has a lovely creaminess, all underpinned by a streak of minerality. Fresh, well-balanced and great value for money.

Errazuriz, Sauvignon Blanc, Aconcagua Valley, Chile 2018

£9, Morrisons, 13% abv

If you prefer a more mineral and food-friendly style of Sauvignon Blanc, this one is a delicious choice. Limey and rather savoury, it has flint and struck-match aromas leading to fresh herbs, crunchy green apple and more lime on the palate.

Cepa Lebrel Rioja Crianza, Spain, 2015

£5.79, Lidl, 13.5% abv

Our erstwhile wine correspondent Harry Eyres always professed himself impressed ‘by the quality the supermarket chain Lidl achieves at remarkably reasonable prices.’ He picked out this as a prime example: youthful in colour, quite rich and oaky on the nose (the Bodega Isidro Milagro uses a mix of French and American oak), warm, soft and full on the palate.

Calvet, Brut Rosé, Crémant de Bordeaux, France 2015

£12.99, Ocado, 11.5% abv

A light, aromatic crémant made in the traditional method from Cabernet Franc and Merlot. Crunchy strawberry and raspberry flavours with a touch of biscuit, fine bubbles filling the mouth, balanced acidity and a rounded finish. Great as an aperitif — worth trading up from cheaper options, and if you’ve left it too late to add this to an Ocado order then the non-rosé version is on the shelf at Tesco.

Pata Negra, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015

£15.99 for a magnum (150cl) Aldi, 13.5% abv

Excellent value for a magnum of Rioja Reserva that would be perfect with haggis, this shows a hint of saddle leather alongside sweet, balsamic-strawberry fruit. It still has enough fresh acidity and structure from 30 months’ oak-ageing to develop for several years yet.

