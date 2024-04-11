Asaparagus and prawn pappardelle with chorizo that sings of Spring

This recipe comes with 'a flavour punch you don't want to miss'
Spring has officially sprung (this time we mean it), so what better way to celebrate than with some asparagus? This ‘verdant harbinger of spring is back on the menu’ says Melanie Johnson, and goes with just about everything, whether it be an asparagus and prosciutto pizza bianca, or asparagus, crab and smoked-salmon crumpets. Our favourite, however, is the brown butter, asparagus and prawn pappardelle with chorizo crumble. Check out the recipe below
Recipe: Brown butter, asparagus and prawn pappardelle with chorizo crumble
Ingredients: serves 4
- 40g butter
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 250g asparagus, cut into thirds
- 125ml white wine
- 200g cooked prawns
- 250g pappardelle pasta cooked as per packet instructions, saving about 125ml of the starchy pasta water
- A handful freshly chopped herbs, such as basil, parsley or dill
- 2 egg yolks
- 25g grated Parmesan
- 25g butter
- 100g breadcrumbs
- 50g chorizo, finely chopped
Method
Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Once foaming and deliciously nutty and speckled, add the grated garlic and asparagus. Cook for a few minutes to partially soften the asparagus, then pour over the white wine. Simmer for a few minutes to reduce by half, then stir through the prawns to warm them. Add the cooked pasta and fresh herbs, then toss everything together. Remove from the heat.
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and Parmesan. Pour them over the pasta with enough of the saved starchy pasta water to create a creamy sauce. Mix well. You can gently warm it if needed.
To make the crumble, simply take a small pan and fry the butter, breadcrumbs and chorizo until golden and the chorizo has released its oils — this step adds a flavour punch you don’t want to miss.
Serve the pasta with extra Parmesan and the chorizo crumble scattered all over the top.
