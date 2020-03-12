How to make a super speedy Thai prawn Khao Soi for supper

Thank Melanie Johnson for this quick weeknight dinner, packed with vegetables and an optional chilli kick.

Serves 4

Ingredients

300g raw prawns

1 tspn chilli flakes

1 tbspn grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tbspn vegetable oil

1 leek, finely sliced

2 tbspn red curry paste

1 kaffir lime leaf

1 tspn tamarind

1 x 400ml can coconut milk

400ml chicken stock

1 tbspn fish sauce

200g vermicelli rice noodles

2 pak choi, halved lengthways

A handful of fresh basil, torn

2 limes

1 red chilli (optional)

Method

Toss the raw prawns with the chilli flakes, ginger and crushed garlic.

Add a splash of oil to a wok and fry over a medium to high heat before adding the prawns. Cook them until just pink, then remove from the wok and set aside.

Add the thinly sliced leek to the wok and cook for a couple of minutes to soften before adding the curry paste. Add the kaffir leaf and tamarind, heat for a further couple of minutes until fragrant, then pour in the coconut milk, chicken stock and fish sauce. Heat through.

Drop in the vermicelli rice noodles and simmer everything for about five minutes, by which time the noodles will be softened. Add the halved pak choi to the wok and cook through for a couple of minutes. You may need to add extra water if you see the noodles absorbing all the sauce, but the flavour will all be in there.

Return the prawns to the wok. Sprinkle on the fresh basil, squeeze over the lime juice and serve hot in bowls. You may need a few more chilli slices for those who like extra spice.