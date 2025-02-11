'I thought we were forgotten': The Ritz Restaurant has been awarded a second Michelin Star
Chef John Williams has won his long-awaited second Star, plus all the other Michelin winners (and losers) you need to know about.
The Ritz Restaurant has been awarded a second Michelin Star in the 2025 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.
‘I have waited 50 years for this moment. It is so special — The Ritz is a special place. I thought we were forgotten,’ says the executive chef, John Williams, who won his — and the hotel’s first star — in 2017.
Williams, the son of a Tyneside fisherman, has overseen proceedings at The Ritz since 2004. His kitchen was one of three new Two Michelin Star recipients.
Elsewhere in London, there were ten new One Michelin Stars awarded to restaurants such as Hellenic-inspired Oma in Borough Market and Cornus in Belgravia, and 11 new bibs (most notably to Morchella in Clerkenwell and The Hero - Maida Vale (above)).
Writing about Oma inside the 4 September, 2025, issue of Country Life, restaurant reviewer Emma Hughes commented that the ‘plaster walls feel more warehouse party in Berlin than Leonard Cohen serenading Marianne on Hydra, [but] there’s nothing intimidatingly hip about Oma. Its approach is encapsulated by the sharpener you’re offered when you sit down.’
And further afield, Wilsons in Bristol (above) — whose menu is entirely informed by what is grown and available in their own market garden — Ballyfin in Co Laois, Ireland, and Lyla in Edinburgh all had reason to celebrate.
Plates on London’s Old Street broke new ground by becoming the UK’s first Michelin-starred vegan restaurant — though chef-founder Kirk Haworth has said that he is trying to ‘get rid of the word “vegan”... It’s all about flavour excitement and innovation.’
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The only man more jubilant than Williams right now is chef Mark Birchall whose restaurant Moor Hall (above) was the sole recipient of a third star. City Social and Kai less so — they both lost stars.
It’s been a busy year for the Michelin team: the guide itself is celebrating its 125th birthday and in October, last year, announced that it was going to start awarding stars to hotels, as well as restaurants.
Visit the Michelin website to view the entire updated list of One, Two and Three Star restaurants.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
-
-
How the high street can change for the better
The high street might not be dying, but it's definitely changing and in some places, it's changing for the better. So, what can the centre of town in the 21st century look like?
By Lucy Denton Published
-
Country Life 5 February 2025
Country Life 5 February 2025 is our travel special with the best places to go in 2025 — plus urban foxes, PG Wodehouse and more.
By Country Life Published
-
Curious questions: Why do we use Seville oranges to make marmalade?
Why do we use Seville oranges to make marmalade when there are more than 400 other varieties available worldwide? And do they really make the best preserve? Jane Wheatley investigates.
By Jane Wheatley Published
-
Hangover cures from some of Britain's greatest writers
From Hemingway to Wodehouse, we reveal the hangover remedies of literary greats.
By Emma Hughes Published
-
Sophie Grigson: My eight favourite dishes of a lifetime
What would be your eight dream dishes of a lifetime? Chef, TV presenter and food writer Sophie Grigson shared hers with Toby Keel.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's 10 best recipes of 2020, from scotch eggs and banana bread to the ultimate shepherd's pie
We've gone back through the 2020 archives to see the most-viewed recipes of the past 12 months. If this collection doesn't make you feel hungry, we hope you get your sense of taste back soon.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How to make blackberry jam: A quick and easy recipe
Reader Sam reveals how to make simple fruit jam in 20 minutes without pectin or a thermometer.
By Country Life Published
-
24 Christmas disasters to make you feel better about burning the turkey, from poisoned guests to 7,000 acres of fire damage
Rough Christmas? Fear not, we have two dozen tales of how it could certainly get worse. Thank Kit Hesketh-Harvey.
By Kit Hesketh-Harvey Published
-
Country Life's top 10 recipes of 2019, from salted caramel millionaire's shortbread and tarte au citron to a classic kedgeree
We've gone through the archives from the year to find the most popular of our regular recipes from 2019. Suffice to say that putting this piece together left us VERY hungry...
By Country Life Published
-
Roast dinner tips fresh from the Oxfordshire kitchen of Raymond Blanc
The highlight of any Brit's weekend; a Sunday roast is simple yet wondrously appreciated. The Raymond Blanc Cookery School at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons teach a wealth of transferable knowledge in their hands-on courses; Alexandra Fraser shares those she found the most useful after attending one such lesson.
By Alexandra Fraser Published