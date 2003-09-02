An apple cost Adam and Eve the Garden of Eden, and caused the siege of Troy in Homer's Iliad. Find out what is so irresistible about this simple yet luscious fruit.

A simple recipe for light apple cake Ingredients

1 yogurt

2 yogurt cups of sugar

3 yogurt cups of flour

2 eggs

3/4 yogurt cup of olive oil

zest of 1 lemon, grated

1/2 oz (14 g) baking powder

4 cooking apples, cut in small chunks

Method Pre-heat the oven at 200ºC, 400ºF (Gas Mark 6) Grease a cake tin at least 1 inch deep. Pour the yogurt in a small bowl and use the yogurt cup as a measurer. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat the eggs, then add one yogurt cup of sugar and beat well. Place 3 yogurt cups of flour into a sieve and sift onto the mixture. Gently fold the flour in. Add 3/4 yogurt cup of olive oil and the lemon zest. Stir until well. Add the baking powder and blend carefully until the mixture is smooth – ensuring that there are no clots in it. Add the apple chunks and stir. Ladle the mixture into the tin, spreading it evenly. Place the tin on the centre shelf of the oven and cook for 30-35 minutes. Once baked remove the cake from the tin and leave to cool.