An apple cost Adam and Eve the Garden of Eden, and caused the siege of Troy in Homer's Iliad. Find out what is so irresistible about this simple yet luscious fruit.
A simple recipe for light apple cake
Ingredients
1 yogurt
2 yogurt cups of sugar
3 yogurt cups of flour
2 eggs
3/4 yogurt cup of olive oil
zest of 1 lemon, grated
1/2 oz (14 g) baking powder
4 cooking apples, cut in small chunks
Method
- Pre-heat the oven at 200ºC, 400ºF (Gas Mark 6)
- Grease a cake tin at least 1 inch deep. Pour the yogurt in a small bowl and use the yogurt cup as a measurer.
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat the eggs, then add one yogurt cup of sugar and beat well.
- Place 3 yogurt cups of flour into a sieve and sift onto the mixture. Gently fold the flour in.
- Add 3/4 yogurt cup of olive oil and the lemon zest. Stir until well.
- Add the baking powder and blend carefully until the mixture is smooth – ensuring that there are no clots in it. Add the apple chunks and stir.
- Ladle the mixture into the tin, spreading it evenly.
- Place the tin on the centre shelf of the oven and cook for 30-35 minutes.
- Once baked remove the cake from the tin and leave to cool.