A foolproof recipe for raspberry soufflé pancakes that offers a delicious little taste of summer

Sometimes you'll have hours to spend in the kitchen making ludicrously-complicated recipes involving umpteen processes and hard-to-find ingredients. At other times, you'll just want to make some posh pancakes; today is one of those latter days.

‘Freshly-picked raspberries from the garden will always taste like summer,’ writes our kitchen garden cook, Melanie Johnson.

She’s not wrong. But to be honest, they still hit the spot even when you get them out of the little plastic things from the supermarket, so don’t worry unduly if your bushes (should you have them) have already been stripped of their fruit by thieving birds or children.

How to make raspberry soufflé pancakes

Ingredients

Four eggs, separated

90g sugar

1tsp vanilla paste

1tsp baking powder

85g plain flour

125ml milk

Vinegar

Handful of raspberries

Knob of butter

Maple syrup

Method

Mix together two egg yolks and 15g of the sugar with the vanilla and baking powder. Add the plain flour and milk and mix again.

In a stand mixer, bring four egg whites, plus a few drops of vinegar, to soft peaks. Gradually add the rest of the sugar and, once glossy, take a spoonful and gently fold into the yolk mixture, then add the raspberries.

Brush the inside of two pastry rings with melted butter and put them in a non-stick frying pan. Spoon in the pancake mixture and cook gently.

Cover, until you see bubbles on the surface, then turn them over and cook for another couple of minutes. Serve with maple syrup — and you can also dust them with icing sugar and garnish with more raspberries for a finishing touch.