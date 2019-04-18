A hot cross bun recipe that will be even more divisive than the whole Brexit thing

Eggs, bacon, ketchup and hot cross buns in one recipe? It's either a sure sign of the apocalypse or else so mad it might just work.

For many of us – and I count myself among these right-minded people – there’s nothing quite so perfect as a hot cross bun, freshly-toasted, splurged with a generous dollop of good quality butter.

My wife takes a different view: she also adds jam. And while I could perhaps right this off as one of her little foibles, I find it tough to swallow the fact that she has converted the children to her way of seeing things.

That terrible desecration of a hot cross bun pales into insignificance, however, when put up against the recipe which came our way the other day.

Hot cross buns with bacon. And maple syrup.

And eggs.

And tomato ketchup.

Reader, I shudder; I hope you do too.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Thus, in the spirit of the horror film director who hopes to lessen real-world anxieties by sharing his impossible worst-case-scenarios with the world, we hereby share this recipe from the mad scientists at British Lion Eggs. Never again will such minor trifles such as jam-or-cream-first-on-scones trouble you.

If you’re brave enough to try this, please let us know – and if you like it, the organisation has more ideas at www.eggrecipes.co.uk. You have been warned.

Ingredients (serves 4)



8 rashers smoked back bacon

Maple syrup

A little oil or frying

4 large British Lion eggs

4 hot cross buns

4 tsp tomato ketchup

Baby spinach leaves

Method

Brush both sides of the bacon rashers with maple syrup then place on a grill rack.

Cook under a hot grill for 6 minutes, turning until they are crisp and golden on bite sides. Drain on kitchen paper.

Split and toast the hot cross buns under the grill.

Meanwhile, heat a little oil in a non stick frying pan, crack in the eggs and fry for 3—4 minutes or until cooked to your liking.

Spread the base of the buns with ketchup, top with spinach, bacon and the fried egg.

Serve straight away with more ketchup if desired.