How to make a picture perfect blackberry tartlet with mascarpone, maple syrup — and a few chocolate hob-nobs

We all love blackberries — and you'll love them even more in this recipe from cooks behind Wild by Tart.

‘Blackberries are a great reminder that we’re properly into the summer,’ says Chet Sharma, chef of soon-to-open restaurant Bibi. Like many of us, Chet has great childhood memories of picking the berries on local hedgerows. ‘They rarely made it home with us though, and our stained fingers and tongues would be a clear giveaway to where they ended up.’

Equally keen blackberry fans are Lucy Carr Ellison and Jemima Jones of Wild by Tart, a restaurant and bar based in Eccleston Yards, just a stone’s throw from Victoria Station in central London. ‘The taste of a blackberry is sweet with often a sharp sour tang to it, making it excellent for desserts such as a crumble served with good quality cream or custard,’ they say — and this recipe fits that bill, pairing them with mascarpone and Greek yoghurt.

Recipe: Blackberry tartlet

Ingredients (makes approx 10)

For the cases

½ pack of dark chocolate Hob-Nobs

100 g flaked almonds

120 g butter

sea salt

For the filling

250g mascarpone

1 tbsp greek yoghurt

1 lemon zested

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp of vanilla paste

To top it off

2 punnets blackberries

2 sprigs mint, roughly picked

Method

Start by toasting your flaked almonds in a preheated 200˚ oven. Leave until golden — about 5-8 mins.

Melt the butter in a small pan over a low heat. Blitz your flaked almonds until roughly chopped and place them in a mixing bowl, then separately blitz your hobnobs into crumbs and add them to the bowl.

Pour your melted hot butter over and mix together with a pinch of sea salt.

Line a 12-hole tart tray with cling film; the recipe should make about 10 — there should be about 1 ½ tbsp of mixture in each, very thinly spread around and up the sides. You want to achieve a thin crispy case. Place in the fridge for two hours to set.

Whisk your filling ingredients and fill each tartlet case to almost the top. Top with the blackberries and pinched mint, and they’re ready to serve.