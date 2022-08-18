How to make Black Forest pavlova that’s ‘quite the showstopper’

If your mouth isn't watering just from the look of this picture, it might be time to check your pulse.

Recipe: Brown-sugar Black Forest pavlova



Ingredients

Serves 4

6 egg whites

375g light brown muscovado sugar

3tbspn cocoa powder

400g cherries, pitted

2tbspn cornflour

½ lemon, juice of

100ml kirsch (optional)

3tbspn caster sugar

600ml double cream, softly whipped

150ml chocolate sauce

To decorate

100g cherries, whole

100g dark chocolate

Method