How to make butter chicken with broccoli

‘Broccoli is an exciting green at a time of year when the kitchen garden feels a little sparse,' says our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson as she shares this recipe.

Broccoli is surprisingly versatile, adds Melanie, who also suggests making a soup. Simply fill a pan with broccoli florets, add in an onion and a potato — both peeled and chopped. Add just enough chicken stock to cover, then simmer until cooked through and blend until smooth. Add some chilli halloumi croutons — cubed halloumi fried with olive oil and chilli flakes until browned — and it’s done.

The curry below will take a bit more time, but it’s a simple process for a winter warming dish.

Recipe: Butter chicken with broccoli

For the marinade

150g Greek yoghurt

1 lemon, juice of

2 cloves garlic, grated

1in root ginger, grated

1tspn cumin

1tspn turmeric

1tspn hot chilli powder

4 skinless chicken breasts, sliced

For the curry

A splash of olive oil

1 onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, grated

1in root ginger, grated

2tspn garam masala

2tspn tamarind

1 x 400g can tomatoes

200ml chicken stock

400g broccoli

100ml double cream

75g flaked almonds

A handful fresh coriander (or parsley)

Method

In a bowl, mix together the Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and spices until the spices are evenly distributed. Stir in the chicken slices, cover the bowl and leave in the fridge for a few hours—or, ideally, overnight—to marinate.

Add a splash of olive oil to a large frying pan. Fry the marinaded chicken pieces until browned and charring on the edges, then remove to a plate. Fry the sliced onion in the same frying pan, adding a little more olive oil if needed.

When soft, add the garlic, grated ginger and garam masala, heating to release the flavours, and then add the tamarind. Pour in the tomatoes and stock and simmer over a medium heat for 15 minutes.

Return the chicken to the pan, add the broccoli and simmer to finish cooking the chicken and to cook the broccoli. Pour in the cream, mix, and then scatter over the flaked almonds and fresh coriander.

Serve the curry with basmati rice and garlic naan bread.