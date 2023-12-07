Kalettes, the deliciously earthy alternative to sprouts that will even liven up a curry

Melanie Johnson shares a beautiful winter dish, combining the earthy flavours of kalettes with coconut curry prawns.

Kalettes, or kale sprouts, are a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts. The nutritious greens can be eaten raw or cooked, and in this delicious recipe they are combined with coconut curry prawns.

‘Kalettes combine the nuttiness of a Brussels sprout with the earthiness of kale, making them a perfect addition to winter dishes,’ says Melanie.

You can make a simple dish of crispy tahini-and-garlic kalettes by whipping up a marinade — two tablespoons of tahini, one clove of grated garlic and two tablespoons of olive oil, with a splash of water to loosen if needed. Trim the kalette bases, rub with the marinade, sprinkle over sea salt and sesame seeds, then bake at 150˚C for 30 minutes until crispy.

They’re great as a snack or to use as a textural garnish to other dishes, but for something more exotic this recipe will be ideal.

Recipe: Coconut curry prawns with kalettes

Ingredients

A splash of mild olive oil

2tspn garam masala

1tspn turmeric

½tspn ground coriander

5cm (2½in) ginger, grated

1 red onion, diced

1 clove garlic, grated

1 red chilli, diced

1 can tomatoes

300ml vegetable stock

1tbspn tamarind

1 can coconut milk

150g kalettes (or Brussels-sprout tops)

165g raw prawns

Basmati rice

2 limes

Method

Heat a splash of olive oil in a large, heavy-based pan to a medium heat. Fry the garam masala, turmeric, coriander and ginger for a few minutes, in order to release the flavours. Add the onion, garlic and chilli and cook until the onion has just softened. Pour in the tomatoes and vegetable stock and simmer until reduced by one-third. Add the tamarind and process in a blender.

Return the tomato mixture to the pan and heat. Pour in the coconut milk and heat to a simmer, before adding the kalettes and prawns for only a few minutes to cook through. Taste for seasoning and adjust.

Spoon the curry over white basmati rice and add a squeeze of lime to each dish before serving.