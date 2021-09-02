How to make matcha and cherry mille crêpe cake

Melanie Johnson turns this season's cherries into three mouthwatering dishes.

Deliciously juicy cherries are paired with matcha powder in this Japanese twist on a summer favourite

Melanie Johnson’s matcha and cherry mille crêpe cake with no-churn cherry ice cream

Ingredients

For the cherry ice cream

250g cherries, without stones and stalks (plus more below)

100g caster sugar

200g condensed milk

600ml double cream

15g corn flour

For the matcha crêpes

210g plain flour

25g matcha powder

560ml milk

3 tbspn maple syrup

2 tspn vanilla-bean paste

Pinch of salt

For the filling

300ml double cream

300g cream cheese

50g icing sugar, sieved

To serve

1 tbspn matcha powder

3 tbspn icing sugar

250g cherries to add on top and serve alongside

Method

To make the ice cream, simmer the cherries in a saucepan with the caster sugar until they are juicy, but still holding their shape. Drain, setting the cherries aside and reserving the liquid, which you return to the saucepan. Reduce over a high heat for a few minutes to intensify the flavour and let it become syrupy.

In a separate bowl, make a paste from a splash of cold water and the corn flour. Add to the saucepan and briefly heat again to thicken it further and then return the cherries before setting aside. Reserve a quarter of the mix in a separate bowl to use to fill the crêpes.

Use electric beaters to mix the condensed milk and double cream until stiff. Fold through the reserved cherry syrup and spoon into a loaf tin to freeze for at least four hours.

To make the crêpes, add the plain flour and matcha powder to a large bowl, followed by the milk, maple syrup, vanilla-bean paste and salt. Whisk until smooth. Fry in butter, one ladle at a time, until all the mixture is used and you have about 15 crêpes. Put them in the fridge to chill.

Beat together the double cream and cream cheese until thick and stir in the icing sugar.

To assemble the cake, take one crepe and spread over an even layer of filling using a spatula, then drizzle with the syrupy cherries. Place the next crêpe on top and repeat until you’ve used all the crêpes. Chill for an hour or until ready to serve so it cuts neatly.

To finish, sift over the icing sugar and matcha powder before topping with fresh cherries. Slice and serve with a scoop of ice-cream. This is best eaten on the day you make it

More ways with cherries

Cherry chocolate brownies

Prepare 250g cherries as in the first two paragraphs of the main recipe and chill until ready to use.

Melt 175g unsalted butter with 200g dark chocolate. In a separate bowl, mix 250g caster sugar with three eggs and a teaspoon of vanilla.

Pour in the melted chocolate and mix until even and then add 115g plain flour. Fold through the cherries and syrup and bake for 35 minutes in a moderate oven.

Chill in the tin before slicing

Cherry, prosciutto and mozzarella toasts

Toast sourdough and then drizzle with olive oil and rub with a garlic clove.

Tear off pieces of mozzarella and then arrange with the prosciutto slices, together with stoned and halved fresh cherries and some rocket.

Season and drizzle with balsamic vinegar before serving