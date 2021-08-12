How to make Richard Corrigan’s roast grouse and foie gras pie

As game season begins, we share a recipe from chef Richard Corrigan that makes the most of one of the most famous seasonal ingredients.

Richard is chef/patron of a number of restaurants, including Corrigan’s Mayfair and Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill, and a multiple winner of everything from Michelin stars and AA Rosettes to the Great British Menu.

So it’s a huge pleasure to bring you this recipe from the Irish restauranteur, a mouthwatering dish that seems like a perfect way to

Recipe: Richard Corrigan’s roast grouse and foie gras pie

Ingredients

For the filling

2 grouse

200g button mushrooms (washed)

8 shallots (peeled and chopped)

2 cloves garlic (chopped)

6 savoy cabbage leaves

(blanched and stalks removed)

150g foie gras

100ml Madeira

250ml veal stock

Salt & pepper

100ml olive oil

50g butter

3 egg yolks

100g mirepoix:

25g carrot (finely chopped)

25g celery (finely chopped)

25g shallot (finely chopped)

25g leek (finely chopped)

For the pastry

250g strong flour

125g beef fat (minced)

20ml ice water

1tsp cracked black pepper

Method

Remove legs and breast from the bone with the livers and heart, roast the bones and leave to one side. Seal the breast in butter, 1 minute on each side. Place on a cooling tray to rest.

Caramelise the mushrooms in a large heavy pan, then place on a chopping board and chop until fine. Place the shallots and garlic in a pan and cook until soft. Next, add the chopped mushrooms and half the Madeira and cook until dry. Leave to cool.

Chop the grouse bones and lay out in a pan with the mirepoix and a little oil and caramelise. Add the Madeira and cover with the stock. Cook for 1 hour then pass through a fine sieve into a clean pan. Next, add the grouse legs and braise slowly for 1½ hours or until the leg meat is soft. Take the liver and heart from the grouse and chop. Add to the mushrooms.

Heat a pan and cut the foie gras in half, colour on both sides. Season and remove from the pan, any fat left in the pan should be added to the mushrooms.

To make the pastry, combine everything together and cling film the mixture. Leave in the fridge for 1 hour.

Using a large square of cling film placed on a bench, lay a cabbage leaf in the middle, then the mushroom mixture on top, then the grouse breast. Next, place a seasoned piece of foie gras on top of the grouse breast. Finally, add another grouse breast and a final layer of mushroom.

Pull all four corners of the cling film together and tie. Leave in the fridge and repeat with the other grouse breasts. You should have two large cabbage balls ready to cover in pastry.

Remove the cling film from the cabbage. Roll out the pastry and cover with egg yolk using a pastry brush, particularly the sides. With the cabbage ball in the centre, pull the pastry up and around to encase the cabbage.

Remove excess pastry and place on a baking tray. Place the pies in a hot oven for 12 minutes (180°C/380°F). Remove and leave to rest on separate plates. Cut the pies in half and place a half on each plate.

Place a leg on top and spoon over the sauce. This dish goes really well with a generous spoonful of pickled cabbage. Spoon over sauce and serve.

For the sauce: Reduce the braising liquid by half and add a knob of cold butter. Remove the thigh bone from the leg and warm the legs in the sauce.