How to make grouse wrapped in pancetta with cranberry and mushrooms

Lean, healthy game meat is enjoying something of a renaissance — and hardly surprising, when cooked in recipes such as this one.

Back in 2017, Steven Frampton and Michael Cannon decided to launch a butcher-by-post service to deliver game across Britain. The result was Wild & Game, which is still going strong three years later — and which, like many delivery services, has thrived in 2020 as more of us have turned to ordering online what once we might have bought in person.

‘We felt that if we included game in dishes people in the UK already know and love, we would inspire more people to try it — and that’s worked,’ says Steven.

As well as supplying British-sourced game across the nation, Steven and Michael have also made a point of sharing recipes to help people make the most of their meat. One such recipe is below, for pan-fried grouse with cranberry and mushrooms; and if you fancy trying more, the company is offering a Black Friday game box at the moment.

Recipe: How to make pan-fried grouse with cranberry and mushrooms

Ingredients

Serves 2

4 grouse breasts, such as these available from Wild & Game

A small knob of butter (about 1 tsp)

A glug of olive oil

1 tbsp cranberry sauce

6 rashers pancetta

300g chestnut mushrooms, stalks removed

2 echalion shallots, finely sliced

3 tbsp creme fraiche

2 tsp thyme leaves

1 tbsp dry sherry

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Wrap each grouse breast in one rasher of pancetta. Chop the remaining two rashers of pancetta and set aside.

Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the grouse breasts for 1.5 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside.

Next, add the shallot and the remaining pancetta to the pan and cook until the shallot is soft. Then, add the mushrooms and thyme and cook until the mushrooms are soft and glossy.

Add the sherry and cook for a couple of minutes until reduced, then stir in the cranberry sauce, crème fraiche and salt and pepper. Stir and heat through.

Serve the grouse breasts on top of the mushroom mix with buttered sourdough toast or bread of your choice.