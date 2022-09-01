How to make roast chicken with port and figs, served with hispi cabbage and garlic-roasted potatoes

Juicy figs add perfectly subtle sweetness to savoury dishes, says our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson.

They can be used in a simple summer starter, for example: place a ball of burrata, a few slices of prosciutto, some quartered figs, olives, toasted focaccia, salted almonds and then drizzle over olive oil and truffle honey.

For a beautiful summery main course, however, the recipe below is sure to impress.

Recipe: Port- and fig-roasted chicken with hispi cabbage and garlic-roasted potatoes

Ingredients

Serves 4

6 figs, two of them quartered, the other four whole

4 large chicken supremes, (breasts with skin on, bone in)

75ml olive oil

75g butter

2 red onions, peeled and quartered

2 cloves garlic, grated

100g mushrooms, chopped

200ml Port

500ml chicken stock

2 sprigs rosemary

1kg new potatoes

2 cloves garlic, grated

100ml olive oil

2 hispi cabbages, outer leaves removed and quartered

Method

Place the chicken supremes in a roasting dish, then add the olive oil, butter, red onions, garlic, mushrooms, quartered figs, Port and chicken stock. Mix everything together so the supremes are coated, then season the whole tray and place the rosemary sprigs on top of the chicken. Roast for 30–40 minutes (depending on size) or until browned and cooked through.

Add the new potatoes to another roasting dish, toss with the grated garlic and olive oil and place on a shelf below the chicken. Roast for 45 minutes.

Remove the chicken roasting tray from the oven. Place the chicken on a board and cover with foil to rest.

20 minutes before the potatoes are done, add the hispi cabbage, cut side down, in the roasting dish with the potatoes. Cook for a few minutes in the oil, then turn to the other side. Once charred on both cut sides, place the cut sides up and roast for 15 minutes.

Strain the chicken-pan juices through a fine mesh sieve into a saucepan. Simmer to reduce until thick and syrupy.

Halve the figs and add them to the sauce. Heat for about five minutes to soften them.

Place the chicken supremes on plates, drizzle over the sauce and put a fig on each.

Serve with the garlic-roasted new potatoes and grilled hispi cabbage on the side.