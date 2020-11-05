How to make toad in the hole using pigs in blankets, and served up with home-made onion gravy

This winter warming recipe is ideal as the nights draw in and the mercury plummets.

As the temperature plummets around Britain, it’s hard not to start thinking dreamily of delicious comfort food — particularly things like toad-in-the-hole, or pigs-in-blankets. So when our friends over at Wild and Game shared with us this recipe that combines both, it only seemed right to pass it on.

It’s the sort of recipe that’d be idea to bookmark for use with Christmas leftovers, but if you can’t wait that long then Wild and Game sell ready-made ones made with venison and pheasant — the sort of twist which turns comfort food into something of a show-stopper.

Recipe: Toad-in-the-hole with pigs-in-blankets

Ingredients

Serves 4

For the toad in the hole

140g plain flour

4 medium eggs, beaten

200 ml milk

Half a tsp salt

4 tbsp olive or vegetable oil

16 pigs in blankets – about 350g (less is fine) You could try Wild and Game’s game version.

For the gravy

4 medium onions, finely sliced

2 tbsp olive or vegetable oil

1 tbsp sherry

750ml stock

1 tbsp mushroom ketchup

1 tbsp cornflour

A few drops of gravy browning (optional)

Method