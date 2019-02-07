How to make kedgeree, the classic rice dish that makes a perfect weekend brunch

Kedgeree is a classic Anglo-Indian dish that's been hugely popular in Britain since Victorian times.

It’s perfect for breakfast or lunch – or, even better, a weekend brunch – with its mix of rice, spice and haddock, topped off with a poached egg.

This take on the classic recipe comes from Christian Turner, head chef of the Colony Grill at the Beaumont Hotel in London – and if you’ve tried his gorgeous variations on macaroni cheese, chicken pie or shepherd’s pie you’ll already know this is worth your time.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the kedgeree

500ml kedgeree sauce (see separate ingredients below)

4 soft poached eggs

400g smoked haddock, cooked in milk and flaked

250g (uncooked weight) basmati rice

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

100g fresh small diced plum tomatoes

1 medium sliced spring onion

For the kedgeree sauce

500ml double cream

5g cumin seeds

5g mild curry powder

1l fish stock

10g garlic

30g ginger

50g Madras curry paste

75g whole onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

First off, make the sauce. Peel the onions, ginger and garlic and dice finely.

In a large flat bottomed pan cook the vegetables in vegetable oil for five minutes, until soft – but do not allow to colour.

Add the curry powder and cumin seeds; cook for three more minutes. Stir and do not allow to catch. Then, add the curry paste and cook, stirring for two more minutes.

Add the fresh fish stock (or water and a fish stock cube) and reduce by three quarters.

Finally, add the double cream and simmer for 10mins until thickened. Blend and pass through a sieve, then season with salt and pepper.

With the sauce made, it’s time to make the kedgeree itself.

Start off by cooking the rice as per packet instructions with 1 level tea spoon of ground turmeric.

Warm the sauce in a pan and add the cooked rice. Stir until you have the correct consistency: it should be similar to a thick rice pudding.

Stir in the smoked haddock and gently warm through.

Finish the kedgeree by stirring in the chopped parsley, fresh tomatoes, spring onion, salt and pepper.

Divide amongst four plates, top each with a soft poached egg and serve.