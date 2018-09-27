Recipe: A seeded cauliflower loaf that’s a fine gluten-free bread

Top caterer Rose Lloyd Owen shares a delicious bread recipe that's ideal if you're catering for people with gluten intolerance – or just people who love a tasty loaf.
A few years ago Rose Lloyd Owen quit her job at a talent agency to become a caterer. Now, her company Peardrop counts the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Millie Mackintosh among her clients – in the second of several recipes for Country Life, she shares a recipe which shows that gluten-free bread doesn’t have to be taste-free.
This recipe was borne out frustration after seeing kilos of cauliflower leaves and stalks in our food waste bin now that we make cauliflower rice, as part of our wrap production.
I tried crackers and pizza bases too which worked well. Without the cauliflower, just up the milk by 100ml, and it’s a great bread recipe.
Ingredients
- 700g gluten-free brown bread flour (we use Doves Farm)
- 15g salt
- 200g cauliflower stalks and stems
- 20g brown sugar
- 40g linseed
- 60g sunflower seeds
- 100g pumpkin seeds
- 30g poppy seeds
- 14g yeast from sachets
- 400g oat milk
- 15g psyllium husks
- 150g aquafaba
- 20g apple cider vinegar
- 40g olive oil
- 3g dried thyme / oregano
Method
To prepare the cauliflower stalks and leaves, wash and blitz in a blender.
Warm the oat milk gently, take off the heat and add the yeast.
Sieve together all the dry ingredients: flour, psyllium husks, salt & sugar.
Whisk the aquafaba in a freestanding mixer until it is white and fluffy and has tripled in size.
Stir the aquafaba and milk mixture into the flour mixture and bring together, then add the remaining ingredients.
Tip the dough into an oiled 1kg cake tin and cover with cling film, then leave to rest in a warm place for an hour while the dough rises.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180c for 2 hours.
