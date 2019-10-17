How to turn the last of the season’s strawberries into a Michelin-star calibre pudding
Adare Manor's head chef Mike Tweedie — who has just won a first Michelin star — shares a recipe that will help you make something amazing with the last of the season's strawberries.
The Oak Room at the Irish hotel and golf course — a labour of love funded by JP McManus — has become the only restaurant in County Limerick to hold a Michelin star, while sommelier Jurica Gojevic also won the newly-created Sommelier Award.
A delighted Tweedie said that, in his eyes, the key has been ‘listening to our guests and working so closely with the community of producers that we have created across the island.’ And while you might not be able to get Irish strawberries to make the recipe he’s shared with Country Life, most supermarkets across Britain are still stocking the last few strawberries of our home-grown crop.
Recipe: Strawberries with strawberry sorbet and chamomile-infused strawberry tea
Ingredients
For the strawberry stock
- 500g strawberries
- 125g sugar
- 9g chamomile tea
For the strawberry sorbet
- 1kg strawberries puree
- 100g glucose
- 1kh water
- 500g sugar
For the strawberry parfait
- 2 Egg yolks
- 80g Caster sugar
- 30g Water
- 200g Strawberry puree
- 100g Whipping cream
Method
To make the strawberry stock, place the ingredients into a bowl and cover with cling film, then place over a pan of boiling water for 45 mins. Wait until the strawberries have released all their juices, then pass though a J-cloth and chill.
For the sorbet, put the ingredients in a pan and bring everything to the boil, then remove and chill. After that, churn the sorbet in an ice cream machine and leave in freezer until needed.
To make the parfait, start by cooking the sugar and water to 118 degrees celsius, then pour onto the egg yolks and whisk until cold to form a pâte à bombe. Next, add the strawberry puree, then whip the cream to soft peaks and fold into the pâte à bombe. Pipe into moulds or rings and freeze.
