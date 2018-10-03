Farm Girl Chelsea review: A healthy haven for the fashion-forward

The Farm Girl Chelsea is an photo-ready dream for anyone hoping to eat greener, enjoy a signature cocktail or two and upload some new Instagrams. Rosie Paterson paid a visit.

With colder weather fast approaching, the arrival of Farm Girl Chelsea, could not have been better timed.

The first all day restaurant from the Farm Girl chain (there are now three in total), it’s new evening menu hasn’t strayed far from what it knows best—fruit-laden açai bowls and charcoal lattes. Just what your body needs to help combat the onslaught of common colds, which inevitably arrive with the changing seasons. Those in search of a menu not punctuated with DF, V and GF symbols should probably eat elsewhere.

As someone who dabbles with wellness-fare at random—homemade, banana protein smoothies one day, London’s supply of cheese the next—a whole meal with nothing naughty in sight proved somewhat daunting.

We started with a selection of small plates—a gentle introduction to the kitchen’s ‘nutritionally nurturing ingredients.’ The whole Sardinian artichoke arrived, drenched in a moreish mustard vinaigrette and the popcorn cauliflower, served with a spicy yoghurt, fast became our favourite dish of the night. I never did ask how the batter-inspired coating it came in was gluten free, clearly preoccupied ensuring that I had more than my fair share.

We were indifferent towards the duck-filled charcoal buns. Colourful and prettily plated, thanks to the inclusion of rainbow vegetables, they were unfortunately lacking on the taste front. Vegetables—in their various guises—are Farm Girl’s forte.

Case in point, a vegetable curry packed with spinach, sweet potato, sugar snaps and bok choi. It’s surprisingly thick, and warming, thanks to a generous amount of coconut cream. If you do fancy straying from the veggie-friendly dishes, opt for crispy turkey schnitzel. A healthy take on one of my favourites, served atop a refreshing radish and pickled cucumber garnish.

There’s a small menu of sweet (but still healthy) treats, the best an ever-changing assortment of seasonal sorbets and ice creams. Where possible, Farm Girl’s produce is selected from the New Covent Garden Market, just a couple of miles down the road.

A wine list nestles in amongst the coconut water and kombuchas. We set out with the best of intentions, ignoring the wine in favour of juice…but fell short at the mention of cocktails. Order a Clemmie Spritz—an update on the perennial favourite, involving fresh Clementine juice.

The dining room itself is pure Instagram fodder—flamingo sculptures, wall recesses studded with Hollywood-style bare bulbs and dark, star-spangled wallpaper. In warmer weather the cloth-less tables spill onto the pavement.

The perfect place for all-day dining with like-minded friends and your iPhone handy (maybe leave the boyfriend at home).

Prices for starters begin around £8, with mains from £12/£15– roughly averaging around £54 for 3 courses for 2 people (excluding drinks).