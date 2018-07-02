A British summer without strawberries would be unthinkable.

Strawberries have been sold at Wimbledon ever since the first tournament back in 1877, when just 200 spectators came to see the Championships.

Things have changed a little since then. This year, a whopping 34 tonnes of strawberries will be sold to tennis fans – over 160,000 portions – drenched in 10,000 litres of of dairy cream.

Interestingly, the price for a portion of a minimum of 10 strawberries and cream at Wimbledon has remained at £2.50 per serving since 2010. Not bad at all when you consider that all strawberries sold at the Championships are picked at 4am on the day that they’re sold, and transported up from Kent.

Whether you’re planning on buying tickets, or you’ll be watching it at home, the on-the-go snack still springs to mind when it comes to Wimbledon. Here are five scrumptious strawberry recipes (courtesy of our friends over at Waitrose) to get you in the mood for Wimbledon.

Fresh strawberry & vanilla New York-style cheesecake

Serves 8-12

Ingredients

125g McVitie’s Hobnobs biscuits or Waitrose Vanilla Viennese Swirls

125g Seriously Gingery All Butter Dark Chocolate & Ginger Biscuits

25g butter, melted

600g cream cheese

75g caster sugar

4 large free range eggs

3 tsp vanilla extract

300g fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 tbsp icing sugar

Few sprigs fresh mint, finely chopped

170ml tub soured cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160˚C, gas mark 2. Line the base of a 23cm springform loose-bottomed cake tin with parchment paper. Place the biscuits in a food processor and whizz until fine crumbs. Tip into a bowl, add the melted butter and mix well. Press the biscuits into the base of the tin and place in the fridge to chill.

2. Beat together the cream cheese and sugar with an electric hand whisk until smooth then carefully add the eggs one at a time, with the vanilla extract, until well mixed – be careful not to over whisk. Pour the mixture onto the chilled biscuit base and bake in the middle of the oven for 50 minutes until just set. Turn off the heat and leave the cake to cool in the oven with the door open.

3. Meanwhile, place the strawberries in a bowl with the icing sugar and mint and toss together well.

4. When the cheesecake is completely cooled, spoon the soured cream over the top and spread to give a thin layer then decorate with the fresh, minted strawberries.

Strawberry, lychee and passion fruit pavlova

Serves 10

Ingredients

4 egg whites

315g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp cornflour

400g strawberries, hulled and quartered

8 lychees (peeled and stoned if fresh, or tinned), halved

2 passion fruit

1 tbsp light brown muscovado sugar

400ml whipping cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4. Beat the egg whites and caster sugar together with electric beaters on a high speed for 10–15 minutes, until thick and glossy. In a separate small bowl, stir the vinegar and vanilla into the cornfl our until smooth, then add to the meringue, beating for 1 more minute.

2. Line a large, flat baking tray with baking parchment, then dollop the pavlova mixture into the centre. Spread out evenly to form a 23cm circle, keeping it as round and even as possible.

3. Place the pavlova in the oven, then immediately reduce the temperature to 100°C, gas mark ¼, and bake for 1 hour. Turn the oven off and leave the pavlova inside to cool. Once completely cool, carefully transfer to a serving plate.

4. Put the strawberries, lychees and passion fruit pulp in a bowl with the muscovado sugar. Mix gently but thoroughly and leave for 5 minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Whip the cream to medium-soft peaks and spread evenly over the pavlova. Spoon over the fruit and serve at once.

Strawberry ripple shortbread slice

Makes 12 bars