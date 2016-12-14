Bring us some figgy pudding! We set out to find the tastiest non-supermarket Christmas pud on the market.
Winner
Warrens Bakery Premium Christmas Pudding
£8.75, 454g (01736 788538; www.warrensbakery.co.uk)
Utterly delicious—good texture, plenty of fruit and a marvellous rich colour. ‘Tastes just like Christmas,’ we thought. Christmas pudding as it should be. A total triumph.
– – –
Second place
Harrods Decadent Christmas Pudding
£25.95, 1.3kg (020–3626 7020; www.harrods.com)
Lovely, moist texture and the hint of pecans went down a storm—plus, it’s beautifully presented (we wouldn’t expect anything less from Harrods). Comfortably took the runners-up slot.
– – –
Third place
Plum, Duff & Stuff Traditional Christmas Pudding
£12.50, 681g (www.plumduffandstuff.co.uk; 01823 432095)
Traditional by name, traditional by nature—we thoroughly enjoyed the plentiful fruit bursting from this delightfully juicy pudding.
– – –
Finalists
Daylesford Organic Christmas Pudding with Sixpence
£20, 900g (01608 731700; www.daylesford.com)
A moreish, soft texture and a rather subtle flavour, which garnered approval for not being too sweet. Scored highly on our list.
– – –
Matthew Walker Golden Mulled Plum & Port Christmas Pudding
£15.79, 800g (www.matthewwalkerchristmaspuddings.co.uk)
Quite rich and boozy—naturally a strong favourite with the team.
– – –
Burtree Gluten Free Christmas Pudding
£8.99, 450g (www.burtreepuddings.co.uk; 01325 463521)
Very moist and full of flavour, this won points for being heartily traditional.
– – –
Tiptree Organic Christmas Pudding
£10.99, 454g (01621 815407; www.tiptree.com)
Zesty and not too rich, a good one to try when luring younger members of the family away from the chocolate coins.
– – –
The Carved Angel Apple Strudel Christmas Pudding
From £10.95, 454g (www.thecarvedangel.com; 01752 345120)
Enjoyably eccentric in its striking golden colour and sticky consistency, with tones of apple and cinnamon. Perfect for those after something a bit different.
– – –
Dukeshill Christmas Pudding
£20, 454g (0845 370 0129; www.dukeshillham.co.uk)
Dukeshill certainly doesn’t scrimp on the fruit—its puddings are crammed with it. Not too heavy either, which bodes well after a turkey feast.
– – –
Melrose and Morgan Christmas Plum Pudding
£10, 450g (www.melroseandmorgan.com; 020–7485 1600)
An enticingly smooth, light texture, plus it scored the highest marks for presentation from the Editor, who was a big fan of its pretty, polka-dot wrapping.
– – –
Bettys Champagne Christmas Pudding
£24.95, 760g (0800 456 1919; www.bettys.co.uk)
Bettys’ new recipe for this year got a big thumbs up from the team—unique in its citrusy, rich, Champagne taste.
– – –
Cole’s Brandy, Port and Walnut Christmas Pudding
£7.99, 454g (01799 531053; www.colespuddings.com)
Rich and a lovely dark colour, we liked the juicy combination of brandy and Port.
– – –
LillyPuds Traditional Christmas Pudding
£9.25, 454g (www.lillypuds.co.uk; 07792 223301)
Generous with fruit, this is a good one for those who dislike stodgy richness and want a lighter option.
– – –
Chatsworth Farm Shop Christmas Pudding
£6.99, 400g (www.chatsworth.org; 01246 565411)
A recipe from the archives of Chatsworth, this pudding is not for the meek—traditional with a strong aftertaste.
– – –
The Old Fashioned Pudding Company Traditional Christmas Pudding
£11, 550g (www.oldfashionedpuddings.co.uk; 01733 333204)
The light and crumbly texture divided critics, but the taste did not—full of flavour, made with Irish stout and French brandy.
