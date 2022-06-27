Eight of the best sundials for your garden

Elegant sundials that chart the movement of the sun as it crosses the sky, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Statement piece

With a diameter of 62cm (24½in), the large Astronomic polished brass spherical armillary, £800, is impressive, from British Ironwork Centre

0800 688 8386; www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk

Site specific

Artist Tim Chalk creates bespoke sundials, such as this cast-iron Penannular Brooch design, mounted on an old agricultural grinding wheel. Prices from £2,000, Chalk Works.

www.chalkworks.com

On a pedestal

Handmade in Kent, the Obelisk Needle pedestal, £342, makes a striking focal point, topped with an armillary, from a selection, from £288, Chilstone.

01892 740866; www.chilstone.com

On the wall

This vertical sundial is a bespoke design by David Harber, available in riven or smooth slate, prices from £13,311.

01235 859300; www.davidharber.co.uk

Time piece

This traditional inscribed large Brass sundial and Gnomon, £299, is made exclusively for Haddonstone.

01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

Piece of history

Cast in plaster from the Elizabethan carving at the Tower of London, the Hew Draper graffito tablet, £365, is incised with signs of the zodiac for the casting of horoscopes, from Lassco.

01844 277188; www.lassco.co.uk

Five rings

The Armillary Sphere sundial, £595, is made in England from solid wrought iron and hand painted, distressed and oxidised for an aged patina, from Ornamenti by Lapicida.

01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk

It’s a classic

This Classic Horizontal octagonal sundial, from £225, is made from 3mm brass plate by Robert Foster, and can be personalised with an inscription if desired.

01746 783714; www.sundialsbyrobertfoster.co.uk