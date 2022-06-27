Trending:

Eight of the best sundials for your garden

Amelia Thorpe

Elegant sundials that chart the movement of the sun as it crosses the sky, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Statement piece

With a diameter of 62cm (24½in), the large Astronomic polished brass spherical armillary, £800, is impressive, from British Ironwork Centre
0800 688 8386; www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk

Site specific

Artist Tim Chalk creates bespoke sundials, such as this cast-iron Penannular Brooch design, mounted on an old agricultural grinding wheel. Prices from £2,000, Chalk Works.
www.chalkworks.com

On a pedestal

Handmade in Kent, the Obelisk Needle pedestal, £342, makes a striking focal point, topped with an armillary, from a selection, from £288, Chilstone.
01892 740866; www.chilstone.com

On the wall

This vertical sundial is a bespoke design by David Harber, available in riven or smooth slate, prices from £13,311.
01235 859300; www.davidharber.co.uk

Time piece

This traditional inscribed large Brass sundial and Gnomon, £299, is made exclusively for Haddonstone.
01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

Piece of history

Cast in plaster from the Elizabethan carving at the Tower of London, the Hew Draper graffito tablet, £365, is incised with signs of the zodiac for the casting of horoscopes, from Lassco.
01844 277188; www.lassco.co.uk

Five rings

The Armillary Sphere sundial, £595, is made in England from solid wrought iron and hand painted, distressed and oxidised for an aged patina, from Ornamenti by Lapicida.
01423 400100; www.ornamenti.co.uk

It’s a classic

This Classic Horizontal octagonal sundial, from £225, is made from 3mm brass plate by Robert Foster, and can be personalised with an inscription if desired.
01746 783714; www.sundialsbyrobertfoster.co.uk