Chelsea Flower Show 2019: All the medal winners

Take a look at the award-winning gardens from the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Show Gardens
The Morgan Stanley Garden
The Morgan Stanley Garden, Designed by Chris Beardshaw. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock
The M&G Garden
The M&G Garden, Designed by Andy Sturgeon, built by Crocus. Photo by Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock.
The Welcome to Yorkshire Garden
The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at RHS Chelsea 2019, designed by Mark Gregory of Landform consultants Ltd. Photo credit: Rachel Warne
The Resilience Garden
The Resilience Garden, Designed by Sarah Eberle, Built by Crocus for the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock
Silver-gilt medallists
The Wedgwood Garden
The Wedgwood Garden, designed by Jo Thompson. Photo credit: Clive Nichols
The Dubai Majlis Garden
The Dubai Majlis Garden, designed by Thomas Hoblyn, one of the eleven beautiful and elegant show gardens on display at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The garden is inspired by the sculptural beauty found in arid landscapes, from wind-blown sand dunes and fluvially eroded rock to the manmade hillside terraces and the goat-browsed topiary-esque plants that colonise them. Photo by Alamy
Warner’s Distillery Garden
The Greenfingers Charity Garden
Silver medallists
The Trailfinders ‘Undiscovered Latin America’ Garden
The Camfed Garden: ‘Giving girls in Africa a Space to grow’. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock.