Chelsea Flower Show 2019: All the medal winners

Toby Keel

Take a look at the award-winning gardens from the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Show Gardens

The Morgan Stanley Garden

The Morgan Stanley Garden, Designed by Chris Beardshaw. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock

The M&G Garden

The M&G Garden, Designed by Andy Sturgeon, built by Crocus. Photo by Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

The Welcome to Yorkshire Garden

The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at RHS Chelsea 2019, designed by Mark Gregory of Landform consultants Ltd. Photo credit: Rachel Warne

The Resilience Garden

The Resilience Garden, Designed by Sarah Eberle, Built by Crocus for the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

Silver-gilt medallists

The Wedgwood Garden

The Wedgwood Garden by Jo Thompson

The Wedgwood Garden, designed by Jo Thompson. Photo credit: Clive Nichols

The Dubai Majlis Garden

The Dubai Majlis Garden, designed by Thomas Hoblyn, one of the eleven beautiful and elegant show gardens on display at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. The garden is inspired by the sculptural beauty found in arid landscapes, from wind-blown sand dunes and fluvially eroded rock to the manmade hillside terraces and the goat-browsed topiary-esque plants that colonise them. Photo by Alamy

Warner’s Distillery Garden

The Greenfingers Charity Garden

Silver medallists

The Trailfinders ‘Undiscovered Latin America’ Garden

The Camfed Garden: 'Giving girls in Africa a Space to grow'. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock.

IKEA and Tom Dixon: Gardening Will Save The World

 

Bronze medallist

The Savills and David Harber Garden

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie performs as the legendary ‘Lady of the Lake’ on ‘The Savills and David Harber Garden’ at Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, 2019. Photo credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Space to Grow Gardens

Gold medallists

Kampo No Niwa

Viking Cruises: The Art of Viking Garden

The Montessori Centenary Children’s Garden

The CAMFED Garden: Giving Girls in Africa A Space to Grow

Facebook: Beyond The Screen

The Facebook Garden at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

The Facebook Garden at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Photo credit: PA

Silver-gilt medallists: The Roots in Finland Kyrö Garden; The Silent Pool Gin Garden

Silver medallists: The Manchester Garden; The Harmonious Garden of Life

 

Artisan Gardens

Gold medallists

The High Maintenance Garden For Motor Neurone Disease Association

'The High Maintenance Garden' , designed by Sue Hayward for the Motor Neurone Disease Association at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock.

Green Switch

Artisan garden 'Green Switch' whose theme is switching from the Urban environment to a natural one. It is the work of Kazuyuki Ishihara. Photo by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock.

Family Monsters Garden

Silver-gilt medallists: Miles Stone: The Kingston Maurward Garden; Walker’s Forgotten Quarry Garden

Silver medallist: The Donkey Sanctuary: Donkeys Matters