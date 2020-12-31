Country Life’s top 10 gardens articles of 2020, from Petworth’s private wisteria display to Prince Charles’ Aberdeenshire home

Every week, Country Life looks at the country's most beautiful gardens and asks questions about why we dedicate so much time to the pursuit of this natural beauty. These are the most viewed of those articles from 2020.

Birkhall: The home of The Prince of Wales on the Balmoral estate

Credit: Clive Nichols/Country Life Picture Library

As HRH The Prince of Wales was locked down at his Scottish home, Birkhall, this piece from our archives about the beautiful Aberdeenshire gardens proved hugely popular.

Arthur Parkinson: The ‘intensely creative’ gardener with ‘spectacular flamboyance’ rising to the top of the gardening world

Credit: Daniel Gould / Country Life

Arthur Parkinson is the fresh-faced social media sensation hailed as the rising star of the gardening world. Caroline Donald went to meet him.

Alan Titchmarsh: ‘I suppose I should be going stir-crazy in self-isolation. The reality has been rather different’

Credit: Val Corbett/Country Life

Not going to the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time in half a century set Alan Titchmarsh musing about lockdown — and how it reminded him why he took to a career in gardening in the first place.

Reddish House: The ‘dream house’ and gardens of Cecil Beaton

Credit: Val Corbett/Country Life

Reddish House came on to the market in the summer, prompting a surge of interest in this fascinating 2019 look at the great Cecil Beaton’s former home.

The secrets of the wisteria pergolas in the Private Gardens at Petworth House

Credit: Val Corbett/Country Life

Non Morris paid a visit to the parts of Petworth normally hidden from the visitor’s gaze.

Monty Don: ‘The point of gardening? It’s to find solace, to be happy, to make beauty, have fun and muck about. How you do it doesn’t matter’

Credit: Derry Moore

Monty Don, gardening writer and broadcaster, spoke to Country Life’s Tiffany Daneff about dogs with film presence and the lockdown recording process.

How to master the fine art of pottering

Credit: Alamy

The joys of doing things slowly are something Alan Titchmarsh discovered in the spring.

10 of the best secret gardens in Britain — and how you can visit them

Credit: Wyndcliffe Court

Inspired by a recent adaptation of the Frances Hodgson Burnett classic, Juliet Roberts selected a few of her favourite secret gardens.

Moor Wood, ‘one of midsummer’s most beautiful and romantic gardens in England’

Credit: Britt Willoughby Dyer for the Country Life Picture Library

Charles Quest-Ritson visited the National Collection of rambling roses, which showed these most romantic of plants at their very finest.

The centuries-old Italian gardens that evoke the romance of Romeo and Juliet

Credit: Alex Ramsay

Jenny Condie took a look at Giardino Giusti in Verona and Villa Fracanzan Piovene near Vicenza.

