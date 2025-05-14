Four stands not to miss at the Chelsea Flower Show

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from May 20 to 24, 2025. For further details and tickets, visit rhs.org.uk/chelsea.

Club Matters

Club Matters creates tableware that’s talked about. Born out of a passion for design, luxury and elegance, Club Matters tableware centres on a love of colour and tradition to celebrate everyday moments with family and friends.

(Image credit: Club Matters)

From salad bowls to glassware, ceramics and platters, the company’s stylish interiors collection are guaranteed to give your table the wow factor. Its placemats are handcrafted in England and renowned for their superior quality and finish. The company’s philosophy is that ‘a beautifully laid table speaks volumes’ and its collection certainly bears testimony.

Stand number SR136 — 01962 771275; www.clubmatters.co.uk

Heritage Handmade Garden Collections

Heritage Handmade Garden Collections is a specialist maker of fine-quality, artisan-crafted garden planters, fountains, dining furniture, seating and ornament. Each piece is handmade to order with bespoke commissions undertaken.

(Image credit: Heritage Handmade Garden Collections)

By taking inspiration from the antique originals and utilising the finest materials, superior craftsmanship and traditional techniques, HHGC is creating the garden antiques of the future. Featured on the stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year will be forged-iron garden dining furniture, a large verdigris copper water container and a selection of verdigris copper planters.

Stand number SR146 — 01386 584414; www.heritagegardencollections.co.uk

Rupert Till

For this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show the experienced British artist Rupert Till will be showcasing brand-new animal pieces that he has sculpted — from geese to bears — using a variety of wires.

(Image credit: Rupert Till)

If you are in the market for an eye-catching garden sculpture or interested in a bespoke project to mark an upcoming anniversary or celebration, feel free to visit Mr Till at this year’s show, where he would love to chat about your ideas and see how he can bring them to life.

Stand number RGB125 — 07921 771284; www.ruperttill.com

Gladwell & Patterson

Gladwell & Patterson, London’s oldest art gallery, returns for its 17th year at RHS Chelsea Flower Show with a beautifully curated display. In collaboration with interior designer Lucinda Sanford, the gallery brings the outdoors in with exquisite Post- Impressionist French landscapes.

(Image credit: Gladwell & Patterson)

Throughout the week, Britain’s finest contemporary artists will be at the easel, capturing the splendour of Chelsea as it unfolds. Gladwell & Patterson will be at stand number SR160. Alternatively, visit its galleries in Knightsbridge, SW3 and Stamford, Lincolnshire.