The Land Gardeners: How soil health is the key to diverse, beautiful and fruitful gardens

The Chelsea Spring Fair took place at Chelsea Barracks during the week of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the magnificent new development just a stone’s throw from the Royal Hospital, Chelsea. As part of the programme, Country Life worked with some of the best gardeners, landscapers and florists in Britain to put together a series of talks and seminars — and we’re bringing some of those to you on our website.

In the first seminar, Chelsea gold-medallist Jo Thompson talked about ‘the gardener’s palette’ — you can see that talk here.

This time it’s the turn of The Land Gardeners, aka Henrietta Courtauld and Bridget Elworthy, who established their company to work with gardeners and farmers to improve the health of our land by creating a foundation of healthy soil. That makes it possible to create beautiful, healthy plants, gardens, and farms brimming with biodiversity and life.