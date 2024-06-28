From Derbyshire to Dunrobin to the Dordogne, Andrea Jones’s spectacular winning photographs in the RHS Botanical Photography Awards 2024

Garden photographer Andrea Jones is among the winners at the RHS Botanical Photography Awards, on show at the Saatchi Gallery.

Andrea Jones is one of Britain’s finest gardens photographers — not to mention one of the most adventurous, having trekked and sailed for days to capture the Ruvaal Lighthouse for Country Life back in 2020.

This year, Andrea’s work has won a gold medal and the ‘Best Portfolio’ prize in the RHS Botanical Photography Awards 2024.

Andrea’s portfolio of six images, named ‘Gardens Illuminated’, were taken within Britain and across the world: two from England, one from Scotland, and one each from Spain, France and the USA.

Though she has been photographing gardens for a quarter of a century, Andrea told the RHS that she ‘is as excited about her work now as when first embarking on her long career and that she feels it’s part of her calling to share ‘the beauty and fragility of nature as the environment faces even more imminent challenges.’

All six of the pictures making up the portfolio will be on display at the Saatchi Gallery in London until July 7 as part of the RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show 2024. Details and opening times are at saatchigallery.com/product/ rhs2024.