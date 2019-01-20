12 spectacular photographs from the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition

These stunning highlights from the 12th annual International Garden Photographer of the Year competition will be on display at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew for a month from early February.

From February 9th to March 10th this year, the most beautiful series of photographs will be on display in the Nash Conservatory at Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens. For the 12th year running, talented photographers have submitted their gorgeous shots to this prestigious competition, which has never failed to delight and inspire those lucky enough to see the results.

No distinction is drawn between amateur and professional photographers and the competition is incredibly easy to enter, making for a wonderful collection celebrating the wonders of our natural world.

The winner of the competition will be announced in February at the launch of the event, however these twelve images are Country Life’s favourites from three of the eleven categories: Beautiful Gardens, Breathing Spaces and Beauty of Plants.

The International Garden Photographer of the year competition will open at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, Richmond, from February 9th to March 10th 2019. For more information, visit www.igpoty.com.

The competition closes on the 31st of October every year, with winners announced in February. To view past winners, visit www.igpoty.com/igpoty-competition-11.