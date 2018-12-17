Five of Britain’s most spectacular lighthouses, as captured by a beautiful new guide

A beautiful new book collects some wonderful images of some of Britain's lighthouses – here's a selection of our favourites.

Nicholas Leach and Tony Denton originally published a complete guide to the lighthouses of England and Wales back in 2007, but a decade on they decided to revisit the topic and produce a completely revised and updated volume.

The book isn’t just a collection of pictures: alongside the stunning photographs are histories and statistics for each lighthouse as well as details of how to visit them.

Lighthouses of England and Wales is published by The History Press, priced at £40.