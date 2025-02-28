Dawn Chorus: The unseen Queen, the ultimate Highland train and the three-bedroom wreck for sale at £695k
A century of royal photography
The exhibition 'Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography' was one of the hits of the season last summer during its run at Buckingham Palace. Now the people of Scotland will have a chance to enjoy it as it opens at The King’s Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse this morning, 28 February, running until 7 September 2025.
The exhibition charts royal portrait photography from the 1920s to the present day, showing some of the most famous royal photographs of all time — including Hugo Burnand's coronation pictures of King Charles III, and Snowdon's gorgeous portrait of Princess Margaret in 1967.
Perhaps best of all, though, are the exhibits which tell the stories behind the creation of some of the most iconic images of the Royal Family. There are proofs of unseen Cecil Beaton images taken on the wedding day of the late Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip, for example — and a fascinating behind-the-scenes snapshot from the day that Julian Calder captured her late majesty wearing full regalia in the middle of the Highlands back in 2010.
Total wreck for sale. Several very careless owners. £695,000.
A three-bedroom farmhouse in Wales for... almost £700k? That's the headline that has been doing the rounds about this house for sale via agents John Francis Cardigan.
The reality is that the house — which has lain derelict of a quarter of a century — is just a tiny part of a property that includes 132 green, rolling acres not far from the pretty North Wales coast at Cardigan.
If you're feeling brave don't mind a complete rebuild project, then it's a pretty delightful-looking slice of Planet Earth at the same money that you'd pay for a three-bedroom home in Woking.
Access nearly all areas
We've written and spoken a lot about access to the land of late — most recently in fascinating podcast with Patrick Galbraith earlier this week. So this post from the NFU about how farmers are engaging with the issue and doing their bit to make things better is great to see.
This is the age of the beautiful vintage train
If the Queen in the Highlands has whetted your appetite for a monarchy-themed trip north of the border, you're in luck. Captain's Choice have an exclusive charter trip aboard The Royal Scotsman at the end of April.
You'll kick off with dinner in Edinburgh Castle before spending a few days aboard the luxurious train, heading north from the capital, crossing the Highlands, and heading back. If you have more time on your hands, you can hop straight from the train journey on to a 14-day cruise around the British Isles on board Silver Endeavour. Find out more and see the full itinerary here.
The trip leaves on 28 April 2025. The rail leg costs £12,300 per person, based on two sharing, while rail plus cruise is £22,300.
Hundreds of millions of pounds' worth of vintage cars, and all anyone wants to look at are the cute dogs
Rosie Paterson went to The ICE event in St Moritz expecting to see cool cars (in every sense). She did, but the real stars turned out to have four legs rather than four wheels. Read about it here.
That's it for this week — Dawn Chorus is back on Monday
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
