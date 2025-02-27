From chow chows to chihuahuas: All the dogs we spotted at this year's The ICE event in St Moritz

The ICE is synonymous with beautiful cars, but everyone knows that the real stars of the show are the cool canines strutting their stuff on St Moritz's frozen lake.

Dog in white coat
(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)
In 1985, an Italian man called Marco Makaus watched on as a group of Brits filed into St Moritz in a fleet of vintage Bentleys.

They were on their way to compete on the resort's infamous Cresta Run — the world’s most famous toboggan track and birthplace of modern-day skeleton racing — and the choice of vehicle was decided upon in order to commemorate the Run's centenary.

Makaus, in turn, was inspired to found the International Concours of Elegance (The ICE or I.C.E.). The first iteration took place in 2019. It's a spectacular sight with one-of-a-kind cars skittering atop a frozen lake like brightly coloured marbles.

Bar Covid, the event has grown with every passing year — and so has the number of dogs in attendance. This year, it was hard to move without bumping into a bandana-wearing corgi or a labradoodle determined to eat as much snow as possible.

So, without further ado, here are all of our favourites.

Chow chow dog infront of blue car

A chow chow tries to out-do a Porsche 908-03

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Dogs on leads

Friends fur-ever

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Toy dog in luggage

No (real) dogs were harmed in the making of this photograph

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

'Who are you looking at?'

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

It's a dog's life on the ice

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Small dogs in bandanas

And the best dressed award goes to...

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Dog in bandana

What kind of car does this dog drive? A Fur-rari

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Small fluffy dog on ice

A long-haired chihuahua

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

A labradoodle who has clearly seen enough cars

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Big dog infront of blue car

Quit hounding me

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Two white dogs in front of a car

We don't know what pull this Porsche had over all of the dogs in attendance

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

Fluffy dog in grey coat

Strike a pose

(Image credit: Joel Hyppönen)

