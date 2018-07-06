15 majestic photographs of Britain that will inspire you to enter the Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards

If you've taken a superb photograph of Britain in the past year, you're still in time to submit it to The Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards 2018.

The photography awards, founded by renowned landscape photographer Charlie Waite, are open to amateurs and professionals alike, with entries closing on Saturday 7th July.

Each entrant can submit 25 photographs across a number of categories, including a special under-17s category for younger photographers. You can see all the categories and get full details at the competition website, www.take-a-view.co.uk.

There is a prize fund worth £20,000, including £10,000 for the overall winner and additional special awards. There will be an exhibition featuring some of the shortlisted photographs in November, and 150 of the entries will make it into the accompanying book, Landscape Photographer of the Year #12, published by AA Publishing.

To inspire you to take part, the organisers have shared some of last year’s most memorable entries – superb pictures every one of them.