15 majestic photographs of Britain that will inspire you to enter the Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards

If you've taken a superb photograph of Britain in the past year, you're still in time to submit it to The Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards 2018.

TAGS:

The photography awards, founded by renowned landscape photographer Charlie Waite, are open to amateurs and professionals alike, with entries closing on Saturday 7th July.

Each entrant can submit 25 photographs across a number of categories, including a special under-17s category for younger photographers. You can see all the categories and get full details at the competition website, www.take-a-view.co.uk.

There is a prize fund worth £20,000, including £10,000 for the overall winner and additional special awards. There will be an exhibition featuring some of the shortlisted photographs in November, and 150 of the entries will make it into the accompanying book, Landscape Photographer of the Year #12, published by AA Publishing.

To inspire you to take part, the organisers have shared some of last year’s most memorable entries – superb pictures every one of them.

Landscape Photographer of the Year awards -

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Paul Bullen

Landscape Photographer of the Year awards -

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Jon Brook / Bentham Imaging

Landscape Photographer of the Year awards -

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Jeff Overs

Landscape Photographer of the Year awards -

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – David Speight

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - David Hopley

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – David Hopley

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Rachael Talibart

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Rachael Talibart

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Timothy Burgess

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Timothy Burgess

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - William John Massey

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – William John Massey

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Peter Ribbeck

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Peter Ribbeck

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Matthew Cattell

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Matthew Cattell

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Thomas Bown

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Thomas Bown

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - George Robertson

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – George Robertson

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Ken Rennie

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Ken Rennie

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - Julian Elliott

The Elizabeth Tower and The Shard, ©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – Julian Elliott

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards - David Queenan

©Landscape Photographer of the Year awards – David Queenan

 