Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022: The best pictures, as chosen by our picture editor

Country Life picture editor Lucy Ford chooses her very favourites from the astonishing images of nature in the 2022 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Snowy mountains, misty forests, rolling hills golden with crops. There’s no better tribute to this green and pleasant land than the annual Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards.

‘I wanted to provide everybody with an opportunity to join a huge celebration of the beauty and diverse nature of the wonderful landscape of the UK,’ says Charlie Waite, the photographer who came up with the idea for the competition 15 years ago.

‘Photography has become the people’s new common language. Sharing the precious nature of the landscapes of the UK will help to contribute an understanding of quite how sacred it is.’

He believes the competition has helped people view landscape photography as ‘a challenging, creative process’, one that requires both skill and devotion to transport the public ‘to that same place where the photographer stood and wondered’.

This year’s overall winner is Will Davies, with a winter view towards the west of the Brecon Beacons from the Pen-y-Crug hill fort.

‘The wonderful relationship between the distant, cold, snow-covered tones above, gradually merging into warmer and warmer tones below, is perfectly orchestrated,’ explains Mr Waite.

‘In the lower third, we are offered the expertly balanced geometric design of the dry-stone walls, together with the three trees giving clear punctuations, all within the thrillingly vivid-yellow background. The viewer relishes a superb visual experience in this hugely well-deserved winning photograph.’

The best entries are featured in a touring exhibition — see lpoty.co.uk/exhibition or follow @uklpoty to find out more — and in a book, Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 15, which is out now.

