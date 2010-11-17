Gardening tips for mid-November

Horticultural aide memoire

No.43: Spike the lawn

The lawn is typically damp and squashy now, ideal for spiking. Take a garden fork and push its tines

vertically into the ground by standing on it, then work it back and forth a little. Withdraw it, step back 4in and repeat the exercise. Keep doing this until the whole lawn is covered in a regular pattern of holes. This is one of the most beneficial lawn improvements: the lawn will drain more freely in the winter, and the process punches through the dense mat of thatch at the base of the grass leaves, improving root growth.