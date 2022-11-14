Nine of the best birdbaths for a country house garden

Bird bath designs dedicated to our feathered friends, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Handmade to order in age-patinated artificial stone, The Bird Bath, £2,880, has an ornate pedestal featuring acanthus decoration, from Architectural Heritage.

01386 584414; www.architectural-heritage.co.uk

British leadwork specialist Bulbeck Foundry offers a selection of bird baths, including the classic Florentine bird bath, £950, Bulbeck Foundry.

01638 743153; www.bulbeckfoundry.co.uk

The Somerset bird bath, £394.80, is handmade in cast stone, which weathers to a rich patina over time, from Chilstone.

01892 740866; www.chilstone.com

From garden antiques specialist Garden Art Plus, the hand-carved Shallow Bowl antique bird bath, £425, is made from Purbeck Stone.

01488 686811; www.gardenartplus.com

Made from durable, frost-proof clay with a heat-distressed finish, the Salt Glaze Stone bird bath, £199.99, is from Gardenesque.

01276 535641; www.gardenesque.com

With its wide, shallow bowl, the Baluster cast-stone bird bath, £195, provides plenty of space for bathing and drinking, from Haddonstone.

01604 770711; www.haddonstone.com

This hand-thrown Cretan terracotta bird bath, £42, is a simple and space-saving choice, from Pots & Pithoi.

01342 714793; www.potsandpithoi.com

The Bird Feeder Bird Bath On A Pole, £26, makes a pretty way to welcome birds to your garden. The stake in its base is designed for securing it into soil, from Rockett St George.

01444 253391; www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk

The Antique Grey colour of the reconstituted-concrete Swirl bird bath, £52.99, ensures it will blend well into any garden setting, from Willowstone Garden Products.

01452 830774; www.willowstone.com